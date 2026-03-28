Jammu and Kashmir's Pioneering Push Against Drug Abuse

In a determined effort to combat drug abuse, Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakeena Itoo announced the introduction of a bill focused on drug de-addiction during the legislative assembly's budget session. This announcement came in response to inquiries regarding de-addiction facilities from both Congress and BJP legislators.

Itoo stressed that the government's focus is on curbing drug abuse across the Union Territory, rather than merely increasing the number of de-addiction centers. The Health department has taken proactive measures by deploying counselors in every village to train influential community members in addressing the drug menace.

Additionally, the Minister highlighted the provision of ongoing treatment and rehabilitation services by the Health department. She stated that while the department is tackling health-related aspects, the enforcement and regulation of NGO-operated centers remain a priority to ensure compliance with existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)