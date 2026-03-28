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Tragic Discovery: The Mystery of the Missing Six-Year-Old

The body of a six-year-old girl, daughter of a migrant worker, was found on Saturday in a eucalyptus grove. Believed to have been abducted and strangled, police are investigating potential sexual assault. The girl went missing Thursday, prompting a widespread search. Investigations are ongoing to determine motives and arrest the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:53 IST
Tragic Discovery: The Mystery of the Missing Six-Year-Old
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  • India

A tragic discovery was made on the outskirts of the city when police found the body of a six-year-old girl in a eucalyptus grove on Saturday. The victim, the daughter of a migrant worker from Assam, was allegedly abducted and strangled. Police suspect sexual assault but await confirmation from a post-mortem examination.

The girl disappeared Thursday evening while playing near her home, sparking concern among her family who reported her missing the following day. Her lifeless body was located during a late-night search operation near Electronic City. The motive remains unclear as officials explore various leads, including personal enmity.

Authorities have registered a case and are actively pursuing the identification and arrest of the suspects involved. The community remains anxious as the investigation unfolds, hoping for swift justice to prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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