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Vijaypat Singhania: A Legacy of Leadership & Adventure

Vijaypat Singhania, a notable industrialist and adventure enthusiast, led Raymond from 1980, ensuring its resilience post-liberalisation in India. Known for record-setting aviation feats, he also expanded Raymond into diverse sectors. His legacy includes awards like the Padma Bhushan and his role in advancing management education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:53 IST
Vijaypat Singhania: A Legacy of Leadership & Adventure
  • Country:
  • India

Vijaypat Singhania, a towering figure in Indian industry, passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai. As a corporate leader, Singhania helmed Raymond from 1980, transforming it into a resilient brand that thrived even after India's economic liberalisation.

Beyond the boardroom, his passion for adventure and aviation brought him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan and the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. Singhania was notably recognized in 2005 for setting a world record by reaching nearly 69,000 feet in a hot air balloon. His adventurous pursuits reflected his daring spirit.

Singhania's business acumen extended Raymond into diverse sectors like synthetic fabrics and cement. In academia, he served as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Despite legal disputes with his son over the years, they reportedly reconciled. Singhania's lasting impact is evident in both corporate and personal realms.

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