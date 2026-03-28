Strategic Preparedness: Navigating the West Asia Crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the crucial need for medium-to-long-term preparedness and swift decision-making to tackle the evolving crisis in West Asia during the first meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on Saturday.

The meeting, attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other key government officials, reviewed the risks to energy supplies and the resilience of India's supply chains. The group emphasized maintaining high-level coordination and a proactive approach to ensure India's resilience.

Singh underscored the importance of effective communication to counter misinformation, urging the dissemination of accurate information. The Informal Group highlighted the necessity of sectoral synergy and timely policy implementation to safeguard the Indian populace against potential impacts.