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India Stands Firm on WTO Consensus-Driven Decision-Making

At the 14th WTO ministerial conference, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the non-negotiable nature of consensus-driven decision-making as the foundation of the WTO. Despite criticism from developed countries, developing nations, including India, support retaining this process to ensure every country has an equal voice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:53 IST
India Stands Firm on WTO Consensus-Driven Decision-Making
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement at the 14th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), India underscored the indispensability of consensus-driven decision-making as the integral base of the multilateral body. The conference, held in Yaounde, Cameroon, saw Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizing the necessity of such an approach.

Goyal argued that rebuilding trust and maintaining a unified decision-making process are paramount for the WTO's continued relevance. He pointed out that while some developed countries criticize the consensus approach, India stands firm in its belief that it allows equitable participation for all member countries.

This system, he noted, should remain transparent and inclusive, enabling a cohesive institutional framework that aligns with the collective aspirations of its members. The ongoing conference, which began on March 26, aims to tackle these and other critical issues facing global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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