West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

The West Bengal government has announced it will distribute all outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears in one installment to active employees, pensioners, and family pensioners. Initially split into two payments, the decision was adjusted after a Supreme Court directive requiring the state to settle the arrears.

An official disclosed on Saturday that the government had initially set the payment in two phases. However, in light of the court order, the government resolved last week to expedite the payout process. Payments will cover arrears from January 2016 to December 2019.

This step comes as part of the government's compliance with the court ruling and aims to streamline the process of disbursing financial benefits to its eligible recipients, offering them timely financial relief.