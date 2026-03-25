Mizoram Unveils Reformed Healthcare Benefits for Pensioners

The Mizoram government announced a significant overhaul of its pensioners' healthcare benefits under the revamped Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUCHS) 2.0. The aim is to cut specific medical expenses and boost enrollment, according to Finance Commissioner Ramchuana, who highlighted the previous model's financial unsustainability.

The restructuring addresses a notable discrepancy between pensioners' contributions and the actual expenditure for their treatments. The original scheme, MUCHS 1.0, offered generous benefits that led to healthcare costs soaring to Rs 26.84 crore, despite contributions totaling only Rs 9.33 crore.

Under MUCHS 2.0, the fixed medical allowance (FMA) of Rs 1,000 will serve as the baseline subscription fee for pensioners, removing the need for additional payments. The plan limits coverage to pensioners and their spouses, excluding extended family members, to ensure coherence with active employee benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)