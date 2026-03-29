Political Tensions Rise: Police Raid on BJD MLA's Residence

Tensions escalated on Sunday when a police team arrived at the official residence of Manorama Mohanty, a sitting BJD MLA, in connection with charges against her husband. According to police, the MLA's husband, who is also the Narla block president of BJD, has allegedly threatened a local tehsildar.

The complaint, filed at Narla police station, took root on March 15, focusing on the husband's alleged actions. However, the police were unable to locate him during their visit to the MLA's residence. Authorities clarified no arrest warrant was issued, indicating only a notice was to be served.

Simultaneously, BJD youth wing president Chinmaya Sahu accused the ruling BJP of political vendetta against the MLA and her family. The accusation arises from her refusal to support BJP's candidate in a recent Rajya Sabha election. As of now, the BJP has not issued a response to these claims.