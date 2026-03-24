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Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Election

Tejashwi Yadav claimed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was forced into the Rajya Sabha election by the BJP to diminish JD(U). Yadav suggested that Kumar is no longer in control of JD(U), which is manipulated by a BJP-aligned group. He also addressed allegations against Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:01 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Election
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, RJD's working president Tejashwi Yadav made bold allegations concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election to the Rajya Sabha, claiming it was against Kumar's wishes and orchestrated by ally BJP.

Kumar, known for his long tenure as Bihar's chief minister, reportedly desired to maintain his state role, according to Yadav. He alleged a faction within the JD(U), under BJP influence, sought to oust Kumar in a bid to weaken the party.

Yadav also addressed legal concerns involving Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of national crises, like demonetisation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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