Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Election

On Tuesday, RJD's working president Tejashwi Yadav made bold allegations concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election to the Rajya Sabha, claiming it was against Kumar's wishes and orchestrated by ally BJP.

Kumar, known for his long tenure as Bihar's chief minister, reportedly desired to maintain his state role, according to Yadav. He alleged a faction within the JD(U), under BJP influence, sought to oust Kumar in a bid to weaken the party.

Yadav also addressed legal concerns involving Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of national crises, like demonetisation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)