Delhi's Governance Transformation: Decriminalizing Civic Offences

In a significant policy shift, Delhi's governance is set for transformation as Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced proposed amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. On Sunday, Singh outlined plans aimed at decriminalizing minor civic offences, framing it as a step toward citizen-friendly governance.

The reforms are designed to transition away from punitive measures, such as imprisonment, for minor civic lapses, advocating instead for monetary fines. Singh emphasized the intent to create more humane and practical municipal laws, steering clear of excessive litigation and encouraging voluntary compliance.

This announcement parallels the introduction of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which seeks extensive amendments in the act. Proposed changes include increasing penalties for civic violations, simplifying licensing norms, and shifting adjudication responsibilities from courts to municipal officers, all in a bid to enhance administrative efficiency and trust in the governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)