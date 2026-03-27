Ease of Doing Business: Revised Jail Terms under the Jan Vishwas Bill

In a move towards enhancing the ease of doing business, the government introduced the Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Friday. This bill targets amendments to 79 central acts, aiming to decriminalize various minor offenses.

A significant proposal within the bill is the reduction of the maximum jail term for interfering with seized items as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Currently, the Act stipulates a jail term of up to six months for such offenses; however, the proposed amendment seeks to reduce this to three months.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada introduced the bill, emphasizing its role in aligning statutory provisions across 23 ministries. The amendments are part of efforts to streamline regulations and support business-friendly legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)