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Punjab Police Thwarts Arms Smuggling: Gangster's Network Exposed

Punjab Police has intercepted an arms smuggling operation linked to gangster Goldy Dhillon in Amritsar. Two sub-machine guns were seized. Officials are investigating to dismantle the network. The operation by Amritsar Police led to the recovery of illegal weapons, with Goldy Dhillon being the main suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:53 IST
Punjab Police Thwarts Arms Smuggling: Gangster's Network Exposed
Arms Smuggling
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical operation, Punjab Police curtailed an arms smuggling operation in Amritsar, seizing two sub-machine guns. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the involvement of known gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, suspected of orchestrating a weapon supply chain for criminal activities.

The operation was spearheaded by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police. Acting on intelligence, officers set a checkpoint in Chheharta to intercept suspected criminals. Two men on a motorcycle attempted to flee, abandoning a bag containing illicit arms amid the chase.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar disclosed that the seized weapons implicate Goldy Dhillon, who has a criminal record of severe offenses, including murder and kidnapping. Authorities have filed charges under the Arms Act and are conducting raids to capture Dhillon and his network.

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