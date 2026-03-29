Punjab Police Thwarts Arms Smuggling: Gangster's Network Exposed

In a critical operation, Punjab Police curtailed an arms smuggling operation in Amritsar, seizing two sub-machine guns. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the involvement of known gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, suspected of orchestrating a weapon supply chain for criminal activities.

The operation was spearheaded by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police. Acting on intelligence, officers set a checkpoint in Chheharta to intercept suspected criminals. Two men on a motorcycle attempted to flee, abandoning a bag containing illicit arms amid the chase.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar disclosed that the seized weapons implicate Goldy Dhillon, who has a criminal record of severe offenses, including murder and kidnapping. Authorities have filed charges under the Arms Act and are conducting raids to capture Dhillon and his network.