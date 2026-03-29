Strait Diplomacy: Pakistan's Mediating Role in the Iran Conflict

In an effort to resolve the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Pakistan hosted significant diplomatic discussions with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The meeting focused on developing proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage previously handling a major share of global oil and gas supplies.

Sources indicate that the involved nations presented strategies to Washington, centering on maritime traffic restoration and fee structures similar to those of the Suez Canal. These efforts are aimed at stabilizing the flow of global energy supplies disrupted by recent military actions involving the U.S. and Israel.

While Turkey and Egypt emphasize forming a consortium to manage oil movements through Hormuz, Pakistan remains a potential, albeit unofficial, participant. The talks reflect Pakistan's pivotal diplomatic maneuvers amid complex geopolitical dynamics, striving for ceasefire and safe maritime passage as foundational steps towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)