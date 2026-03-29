Missile Strike Raises Alarm at Israel's Makhteshim Plant
ADAMA's Makhteshim plant in southern Israel was reportedly struck by debris from an Iranian missile on Sunday, leading to a fire. No injuries were reported, but the extent of the damage remains unclear. The public was urged to avoid the area due to hazardous materials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:36 IST
ADAMA's Makhteshim plant in southern Israel has become the latest site affected in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran. The plant was reportedly hit by debris from an intercepted Iranian missile on Sunday, sparking a fire.
The incident prompted a mass response as 34 firefighting units battled the blaze. Authorities cautioned the public to avoid the area due to the presence of hazardous materials.
No injuries have been reported, and the exact damage to the facility is still being assessed. Elsewhere, Iranian missiles also struck other southern Israeli cities, exacerbating tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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