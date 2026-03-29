Diplomatic Push: Nations Discuss End to Middle East Conflict
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt engaged in discussions to find ways to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. During joint talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, these nations sought to de-escalate the U.S.-Iran tensions. Pakistan's role as a facilitator was praised and China supported these efforts.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a move towards peace, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt held joint talks on Sunday to explore solutions to the continued turmoil in the Middle East. The discussions took place in Islamabad, focusing on de-escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar revealed in a video statement that confidence was placed in Pakistan's role as a facilitator. Highlighting international backing, he mentioned China's full support for the initiative aimed at hosting potential U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad.
This collaborative effort marks a significant diplomatic endeavor among these nations to achieve stability and promote dialogue in a region fraught with conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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