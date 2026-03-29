Left Menu

Diplomatic Push: Nations Discuss End to Middle East Conflict

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt engaged in discussions to find ways to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. During joint talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, these nations sought to de-escalate the U.S.-Iran tensions. Pakistan's role as a facilitator was praised and China supported these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:26 IST
Diplomatic Push: Nations Discuss End to Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a move towards peace, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt held joint talks on Sunday to explore solutions to the continued turmoil in the Middle East. The discussions took place in Islamabad, focusing on de-escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar revealed in a video statement that confidence was placed in Pakistan's role as a facilitator. Highlighting international backing, he mentioned China's full support for the initiative aimed at hosting potential U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad.

This collaborative effort marks a significant diplomatic endeavor among these nations to achieve stability and promote dialogue in a region fraught with conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

 India
2
Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

 India
3
CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

 India
4
Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats

Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026