Iran Considers Exiting Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Amid Tensions

Iran's parliament is deliberating a possible exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as confirmed by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday. Despite maintaining Tehran's non-pursuit of nuclear arms, this debate follows recent military actions by Israel and the U.S. on Iranian facilities last June.

Baghaei expressed discontent with international dynamics, questioning the advantages of NPT membership when 'bullying parties' hinder Iran's rights under the treaty. He stressed that Tehran would continue respecting the treaty as long as it remains a member.

The discussion underscores growing geopolitical tensions and the complex landscape of global nuclear agreements, highlighting the strategic considerations Iran faces in the volatile international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)