Heartbreak and Justice: Minister Demands Action for Jharkhand Tragedy

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident involving a 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. The girl was reportedly raped and murdered, an event the minister has labeled as ''heartbreaking'' and a ''shame on humanity.''

Devi has urged for the immediate arrest of those responsible, stressing the need for strict punishment to deter future incidents. Criticizing the state government's apathy, she noted the absence of any response from state officials toward the victim's family. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted for a comprehensive probe into the case.

Headed by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb, the SIT is tasked to submit an initial report within a week. The team awaits key forensic and autopsy reports as it explores all angles of the case. Meanwhile, the victim's body was discovered following her disappearance during a local procession.