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Russia Resumes Oil Deliveries to Energy-Starved Cuba Amid U.S. Blockade

Russia has sent an oil tanker carrying 100,000 metric tons of crude oil to Cuba, defying U.S. sanctions after Venezuela's oil cut-off. This marks the first such delivery in three months, providing vital relief during Cuba's energy crisis, which has led to country-wide blackouts and increased health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:05 IST
Russia Resumes Oil Deliveries to Energy-Starved Cuba Amid U.S. Blockade
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In a move defying U.S. sanctions, Russia has sent an oil tanker to Cuba carrying 100,000 metric tons of crude oil, the first such delivery in three months. The shipment offers crucial relief to the Communist-run island, which has been grappling with severe energy shortages and widespread blackouts.

The U.S. had cut off Venezuela's oil exports to Cuba and had threatened punitive tariffs on other countries exporting crude to the island. However, President Donald Trump recently expressed empathy for Cuba's energy plight, signaling a potential policy shift.

LSEG ship-tracking data confirms the tanker's journey from Primorsk, Russia, to Cuba's northern coast. The Kremlin remains committed to supporting Cuba despite challenges, emphasizing its solidarity with the island nation amid its current energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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