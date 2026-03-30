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Haryana vs Himachal: Toll Tax Tensions Escalate at Border

Residents from Haryana protested against the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to hike entry tax near their border. Highlighting deep familial ties with Himachal, they demand a toll waiver within a 5 km radius. Local leaders warn of intensified actions if demands remain unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:55 IST
Haryana vs Himachal: Toll Tax Tensions Escalate at Border
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On Monday, hundreds of Haryana residents gathered to protest against the Himachal Pradesh government's recent decision to increase entry tax collections near their shared state border. The demonstration, held in Solan district's Barotiwala, was spearheaded by local panchayat representatives and community leaders who voiced their discontent.

The protest emerged from concerns about the additional financial burden this tax imposes, particularly on those frequently crossing the border for religious purposes or to visit family ties. Protesters managed to temporarily halt toll collection, prompting the intervention of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh police to maintain order.

In a move to formalize their grievances, a memorandum was submitted to the state government through Baddi Tehsildar, Jitender Thakur, who promised to communicate the demands to higher authorities. Protesters have warned of escalating their campaign if their requirements remain unaddressed.

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