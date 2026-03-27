Pakistan Halts Afghan Repatriation Amid Border Tensions

Pakistan has suspended the repatriation process of undocumented Afghan nationals at the Torkham border following a shooting incident that injured a security official. The incident took place late on Thursday, shortly after the border crossing was opened to assist Afghan nationals wishing to return.

The repatriation process had successfully seen approximately 220 Afghan refugees return on Thursday before it was halted. The suspension comes amidst heightened security concerns and increased alertness by security forces due to what officials describe as 'aggressive behaviour' from the Afghan side.

These developments occur in the backdrop of Pakistan's military offensive, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, against the Afghan Taliban. Recent actions under the Foreigners Act 1946 aim to regulate illegal Afghan nationals through a single visa regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)