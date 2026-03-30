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Deadly Clash Over Gold: Tragedy Strikes South Sudan

Over 70 people were killed in South Sudan amidst a conflict over a gold mining site. Gunmen attacked a mining location in Jebel Iraq, Central Equatoria, sparking violent clashes. Police and local sources confirm the tragedy, with several victims still unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:29 IST
Deadly Clash Over Gold: Tragedy Strikes South Sudan
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  • South Sudan

In a tragic turn of events, more than 70 individuals were killed in a violent confrontation over a gold mining site near South Sudan's capital over the weekend. Local police confirmed the fatalities on Monday.

Footage shared online depicted dozens of bodies strewn across an open space, raising concern about the true extent of the casualties. Reports suggest numerous victims fled into the surrounding bushes, complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

Jebel Iraq in Central Equatoria State has been a longstanding hotspot for conflict between illegal miners and established mining companies. The SPLM/A-IO publicly condemned the atrocity, alleging government forces were involved. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and assure more details will be divulged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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