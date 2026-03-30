Crackdown on Illegal Gas Cylinder Racket: 10 Arrested

A significant bust occurred in Banjara Hills as police apprehended ten individuals involved in an illicit commercial gas cylinder operation.

Authorities seized an impressive haul of 414 gas cylinders along with 11 vehicles. The crackdown was part of an investigation into wrongful profiteering by selling cylinders at inflated prices.

The prime suspect, who managed a local gas agency, was found to have been stockpiling cylinders illegally, aiming to exploit consumers in need.