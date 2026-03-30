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Crackdown on Illegal Gas Cylinder Racket: 10 Arrested

Police in Banjara Hills arrested ten individuals for illegally selling commercial gas cylinders at inflated prices. A total of 414 cylinders and 11 vehicles were confiscated. The prime suspect was operating a gas agency and had been stockpiling these cylinders with illicit assistance from laborers, exploiting customers for profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:46 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Gas Cylinder Racket: 10 Arrested
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  • India

A significant bust occurred in Banjara Hills as police apprehended ten individuals involved in an illicit commercial gas cylinder operation.

Authorities seized an impressive haul of 414 gas cylinders along with 11 vehicles. The crackdown was part of an investigation into wrongful profiteering by selling cylinders at inflated prices.

The prime suspect, who managed a local gas agency, was found to have been stockpiling cylinders illegally, aiming to exploit consumers in need.

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