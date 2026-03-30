Court Upholds Interfaith Live-in Rights, Grants Protection to Couple
The Allahabad High Court ruled that interfaith live-in relationships are not illegal, granting protection to a couple facing threats from the woman's family. The court underscored that such relationships are protected under constitutional rights, emphasizing that no discrimination should occur based on caste, creed, sex, or religion.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has reaffirmed that interfaith live-in relationships are legal, emphasizing that they do not constitute an offense under any law. This ruling offered judicial protection to a couple threatened by the woman's family.
Kajal Prajapati and her Muslim partner had sought the court's intervention, citing dismissed pleas for protection from law enforcement due to familial threats. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh highlighted that interfaith unions do not strip individuals of their fundamental constitutional rights.
In the court's decision dated March 18, protection was granted to the couple, insisting their living arrangement is neither prohibited nor punishable. The court emphasized the importance of individual choice, warning against interference as it infringes on personal freedom rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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