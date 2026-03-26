Left Menu

Fraudsters Nabbed: Criminal Conspiracy and Forgery Unveiled

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman by promising a $50 crore investment in his company. They used fake documents to extract Rs 34.20 lakh from him. A case has been filed under cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:56 IST
Fraudsters Nabbed: Criminal Conspiracy and Forgery Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have found themselves in police custody following serious allegations of defrauding a businessman by promising a hefty investment of Rs 50 crore in his enterprise. This arrest marks the unraveling of a sophisticated fraudulent scheme involving fake documents.

The suspects, Vinod Yadav alias Baba Yadav and Dilip Mamtora, along with an unnamed accomplice, reportedly produced a fabricated 'Angadiya' (courier) receipt and SWIFT documentation for USD 28 lakh to win the businessman's trust. Between August 2025 and March 2026, the fraudulent operatives managed to swindle Rs 34.20 lakh from him.

Registered at the Kashigaon police station in Bhayander, the case has been filed under charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal disclosed that the police have recovered the funds taken from the complainant. Investigations reveal the suspects have likely defrauded other individuals using the same scheme. Inquiries are still ongoing, as officials continue to unravel this plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

 India
2
Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
3
KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU

KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU

 India
4
U.S. Job Market Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Job Market Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026