Fraudsters Nabbed: Criminal Conspiracy and Forgery Unveiled
Two individuals were arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman by promising a $50 crore investment in his company. They used fake documents to extract Rs 34.20 lakh from him. A case has been filed under cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, with further investigations ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Two individuals have found themselves in police custody following serious allegations of defrauding a businessman by promising a hefty investment of Rs 50 crore in his enterprise. This arrest marks the unraveling of a sophisticated fraudulent scheme involving fake documents.
The suspects, Vinod Yadav alias Baba Yadav and Dilip Mamtora, along with an unnamed accomplice, reportedly produced a fabricated 'Angadiya' (courier) receipt and SWIFT documentation for USD 28 lakh to win the businessman's trust. Between August 2025 and March 2026, the fraudulent operatives managed to swindle Rs 34.20 lakh from him.
Registered at the Kashigaon police station in Bhayander, the case has been filed under charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal disclosed that the police have recovered the funds taken from the complainant. Investigations reveal the suspects have likely defrauded other individuals using the same scheme. Inquiries are still ongoing, as officials continue to unravel this plot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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