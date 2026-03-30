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Gran Grif's Reign of Terror Continues: Haiti's Struggle Against Gang Violence

A recent gang attack in central Haiti's Petite-Riviere de l'Artibonite by Gran Grif has left at least 30 dead and dozens missing. The gang, notorious for its violent history, continues to control key areas, as human rights groups and support missions strive for rescue and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:10 IST
Gran Grif's Reign of Terror Continues: Haiti's Struggle Against Gang Violence

In a tragic turn of events, at least 30 people have been reported dead following a violent assault by the infamous gang Gran Grif on Petite-Riviere de l'Artibonite, a central town in Haiti. Human rights activists reveal that the situation has escalated with dozens more persons missing.

The attack began on Sunday with Gran Grif invading the town, setting homes ablaze, and leaving deadly chaos in its wake. Despite attempts to regain control, the gang still dominates critical neighborhoods, erecting roadblocks to maintain its hold.

Efforts to save and search continue, as the United Nations and Haitian police collaborate, albeit hindered by the challenging conditions. This incident underscores the overwhelming influence gangs have in Haiti, especially in regions like Artibonite, calling for urgent international focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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