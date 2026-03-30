Centre Clears Record MSP Procurement of Pulses & Oilseeds Worth ₹11,000+ Crore in Three States

In a major boost to farmer incomes and food security, the Government of India has approved large-scale procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Rabi 2025–26 season across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, with a total MSP-backed value exceeding ₹11,000 crore.

The approvals, cleared by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are aimed at ensuring remunerative prices for farmers and protecting them from distress sales amid market fluctuations.

Haryana: ₹2,312 Crore Procurement for Gram and Mustard

In Haryana, the Centre has approved procurement of:

13,082 metric tonnes of gram

3,60,528 metric tonnes of mustard

The total MSP value of these procurements is estimated at ₹2,312.12 crore, providing significant income support to farmers in the state.

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Push with Full Masoor Procurement

Uttar Pradesh accounts for the largest share of the approved procurement:

Gram: 2,24,000 metric tonnes (₹1,316 crore)

Masoor: Full demand of 6,77,000 metric tonnes approved MSP value: ₹4,739 crore (₹70,000 per MT)

Mustard: 5,30,000 metric tonnes MSP value: ₹3,286 crore (₹62,000 per MT)



The approval of 100% masoor demand marks a significant intervention to stabilise prices and encourage pulse production.

Karnataka: Safflower Procurement Boost

In Karnataka, the government has approved procurement of:

6,923 metric tonnes of kusum (safflower)

MSP: ₹65,400 per metric tonne

Total MSP value: ₹45.27 crore

This represents 25% of the state’s proposed quantity, supporting oilseed farmers in the region.

Strengthening Farmer Income and Food Security

The large-scale procurement under PSS will ensure:

Fair and assured prices for farmers

Protection from distress sales in volatile markets

Increased production of pulses and oilseeds

Enhanced food and nutritional security

The move aligns with the government’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on imports of edible oils and pulses while boosting domestic output.

Transparent Procurement and Payments

Officials highlighted that procurement will be conducted through POS-based systems, ensuring:

Transparent and efficient transactions

Direct and timely payments to farmers

Reduced scope for leakages and delays

Policy Push for Self-Reliant Agriculture

The approvals reflect the Centre’s continued focus on:

Strengthening MSP-backed procurement mechanisms

Promoting crop diversification toward pulses and oilseeds

Enhancing farmer income stability

Building Atmanirbhar Bharat in agriculture

A Strategic Intervention at Scale

With record quantities approved across three major agricultural states, the initiative is expected to benefit lakhs of farmers, while stabilising markets for key crops such as gram, masoor, mustard, and safflower.

As India works to secure its food systems and reduce import dependence, such targeted MSP interventions are becoming a critical tool in balancing farmer welfare with national agricultural priorities.