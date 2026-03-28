At WTO MC14, India Pushes for Consensus-Based Reform, Flags Food Security and Systemic Imbalances

India has strongly advocated for a transparent, inclusive and consensus-driven reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO), with Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal asserting that the credibility of the multilateral trading system rests on respecting the sovereign rights of member nations.

Speaking on the second day of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaounde, Shri Goyal led India’s intervention on key reform issues, including decision-making processes, structural asymmetries, and the urgent need to revive the dispute settlement mechanism.

Consensus at Core of WTO Legitimacy

Addressing deliberations on decision-making and past mandates, Shri Goyal emphasised that consensus-based decision-making is fundamental to WTO’s legitimacy, cautioning against any attempt to impose rules on unwilling members.

He stressed that rebuilding trust among member countries is essential to overcome the current impasse and called for a comprehensive stock-taking of challenges facing the WTO.

India also highlighted that fragmentation within the institution could undermine the effectiveness of the global trading system, warning that a cohesive multilateral framework cannot coexist with internal divisions.

Focus on Structural Inequalities and Pending Issues

On level playing field concerns, India underscored persistent asymmetries rooted in the Uruguay Round agreements, arguing that these imbalances must be addressed before introducing new trade issues.

Shri Goyal called for prioritising long-pending concerns of developing countries, including:

Food security protections

Public Stockholding (PSH) programmes

Special Safeguard Mechanism (SSM)

Issues related to cotton

These, he said, are critical for safeguarding livelihoods and ensuring equitable participation in global trade.

Dispute Settlement Crisis Raises Concerns

India flagged the continued dysfunction of the WTO’s dispute settlement system, noting that without effective adjudication, trade rules lose enforceability—disproportionately affecting smaller and developing economies.

“Without a functional dispute resolution mechanism, the credibility of the rules-based system is weakened,” India indicated during the discussions.

Warning Against Misuse of Transparency Norms

India also cautioned against the “weaponisation of transparency”, where compliance requirements could be used to justify trade retaliation or challenge legitimate domestic policies.

Instead, it advocated for:

Enhanced capacity-building support for developing countries

Fair and equitable implementation of transparency obligations

Recognition of diverse developmental needs

Call for Inclusive, Member-Driven Reform Process

During the Ministerial Plenary Session on WTO Reform Transparency, Commerce Secretary Shri Rajesh Agrawal reiterated India’s support for a time-bound reform roadmap with clearly defined milestones.

He stressed the need to:

Avoid “cherry-picking” issues or pushing pre-determined agendas

Strengthen the role of WTO Committees through a bottom-up approach

Ensure reforms remain open, inclusive, and member-driven

India also raised concerns over plurilateral agreements, warning that such arrangements could fragment the multilateral system and dilute collective decision-making.

Push for Fair Participation in Global Trade

India emphasised that all WTO members must have a fair opportunity to build productive capacity, generate employment, and integrate into global value chains.

The delegation highlighted that equitable trade rules are essential for sustainable development, particularly for developing and least-developed countries.

Bilateral Engagements on Sidelines

On the sidelines of MC14, Shri Piyush Goyal held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from:

United States

China

South Korea

Switzerland

New Zealand

Canada

Morocco

Oman

These discussions focused on both the MC14 agenda and opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

India’s Position Signals Strong Developing World Voice

India’s interventions at MC14 reinforce its role as a leading voice for the Global South, advocating for reforms that address historical inequities while preserving the core principles of multilateralism.

As WTO members navigate complex geopolitical and economic challenges, India’s stance highlights the need for a balanced, rules-based system that is fair, inclusive, and development-oriented.