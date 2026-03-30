Broad Daylight Assault Shocks South Delhi

A woman endured minor injuries following an attempted gold chain snatching by two assailants at South Delhi's CR Park, an incident captured on CCTV, police reported on Monday. Occurring near the Bangiya Samaj, the attack unfolded close to Market No.1, around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The duo, operating on a motorcycle, attempted to grab the chain from the victim, police stated. Upon resistance, one attacker pulled a knife, wounding the woman temporarily. Despite her injuries, she managed to reach a hospital and filed a police complaint thereafter. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

Local residents have expressed alarm over such brazen crimes happening in broad daylight, which have fueled public unease. The incident emphasizes the urgent need for heightened community vigilance and effective law enforcement responses to curb rising street crimes.