Broad Daylight Assault Shocks South Delhi
A South Delhi woman's attempted gold chain snatching turned violent when assailants attacked her in broad daylight. Despite sustaining minor injuries, the victim managed to report the crime to police. CCTV footage has been crucial in the ongoing investigation as police work to apprehend the culprits.
- Country:
- India
A woman endured minor injuries following an attempted gold chain snatching by two assailants at South Delhi's CR Park, an incident captured on CCTV, police reported on Monday. Occurring near the Bangiya Samaj, the attack unfolded close to Market No.1, around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The duo, operating on a motorcycle, attempted to grab the chain from the victim, police stated. Upon resistance, one attacker pulled a knife, wounding the woman temporarily. Despite her injuries, she managed to reach a hospital and filed a police complaint thereafter. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to track down the suspects.
Local residents have expressed alarm over such brazen crimes happening in broad daylight, which have fueled public unease. The incident emphasizes the urgent need for heightened community vigilance and effective law enforcement responses to curb rising street crimes.
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