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India's Heatwaves Exert Pressure on Power and Water Infrastructure

As temperatures rise, India's power demand reaches unprecedented levels, stressing the country's electricity and water systems. Extreme heat is driving electricity demand for cooling while urban water supplies face increased pressure. To address these challenges, India must scale clean energy and improve wastewater reuse systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:02 IST
India's Heatwaves Exert Pressure on Power and Water Infrastructure
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India is bracing for a surge in power demand as rising temperatures push the country's electricity and water systems to their limits, according to recent research by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). With projections for more hot days, infrastructure is under increasing stress due to extreme heat.

Experts warn that intensifying heat has already sparked a rise in electricity demand for cooling, coinciding with an existing struggle to meet energy needs exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. As incoming demand surpasses estimates, the government's response includes maximizing coal plant output and leveraging renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, the lack of robust wastewater reuse systems exacerbates strain on urban centers, with treated wastewater presenting a practical solution for water security. Long-term adaptations remain critical as climate change forecasts make clear the need for enhanced infrastructure.

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