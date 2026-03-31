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Tragic Incident in Ranchi: Man Allegedly Kills Wife with Iron Rod

In Ranchi district, a man allegedly killed his wife with an iron rod following an argument. The accused, Chitranjan Singh Munda, is on the run. Police are actively searching for him and have recovered the weapon. An FIR has been lodged, and the investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:55 IST
Tragic Incident in Ranchi: Man Allegedly Kills Wife with Iron Rod
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A shocking incident in Ranchi district has resulted in the death of Gangi Devi, 35, allegedly at the hands of her husband. Police reports indicate that Chitranjan Singh Munda, 40, struck Devi with an iron rod during a domestic dispute in Lapungdih village.

After committing the crime on Monday, the accused reportedly fled, leaving local authorities scrambling to locate him. Officer in charge of Sonahatu Police Station, Prem Pradeep, confirmed that the murder weapon was recovered from the scene.

Authorities have intensified the search for Munda, conducting raids at various locations in a bid to apprehend him. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is in full swing as police seek justice for the deceased woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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