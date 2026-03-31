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Tragedy Strikes at Bihar Temple: Stampede Claims Lives

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences following a stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar, which resulted in at least eight deaths. The incident mainly affected female devotees, and the President extended her prayers for the recovery of those injured. The stampede occurred in Nalanda district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Bihar Temple: Stampede Claims Lives
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A tragic stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Nalanda, Bihar, claimed the lives of at least eight devotees, primarily women, and injured five others. The incident, occurring on Tuesday, has left the nation in mourning.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on social media, stating the news was "extremely heartbreaking". She offered her deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

President Murmu, who was on a day-long visit to Bihar for the convocation ceremony at Nalanda University, addressed the incident, sharing her heartfelt sorrow for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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