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Delhi Police Tops in Digital Policing: An ISO-Certified Achievement

Delhi Police has been ranked first among all states and Union Territories for its implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) in February 2026. The force received an ISO certification for quality in digital policing systems, showcasing excellence in e-governance and digital processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:21 IST
Delhi Police Tops in Digital Policing: An ISO-Certified Achievement
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Delhi Police has emerged as the leader in implementing the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) across all states and Union Territories for February 2026. The force's consistent performance earned it the top spot on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau.

In addition to securing first place, the police force has received an ISO certification for its digital policing quality management systems. This certification acknowledges their comprehensive digital processes, including the registration, processing, and management of FIRs, complaints, and investigation records, as well as inter-state data sharing.

Highlighting effective national e-governance platform implementation, the Delhi Police's achievements in CCTNS and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) spotlight their commitment to digital advancements in law enforcement. Delhi Police chief Satish Golchha applauded the units for their successful endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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