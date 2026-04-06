Bribe Bust: Mantralaya Officer Apprehended by ACB

A Mantralaya officer in Mumbai has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting a bribe, officials have confirmed. The officer, identified as Vilas Lad, allegedly demanded Rs 6.37 lakh to endorse funds for village development.

The complaint was lodged by a representative seeking government aid for infrastructure projects. Unwilling to comply with the bribery demand, the applicant reported the incident to the ACB, prompting an investigation.

The ACB's probe verified the allegations, and Lad was apprehended in Navi Mumbai while allegedly taking the bribe. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)