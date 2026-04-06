Bribe Bust: Mantralaya Officer Apprehended by ACB
A Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau operation led to the arrest of Vilas Lad, a Mantralaya officer, for allegedly demanding a Rs 6.37 lakh bribe to approve village development funds. The officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been filed.
- Country:
- India
A Mantralaya officer in Mumbai has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting a bribe, officials have confirmed. The officer, identified as Vilas Lad, allegedly demanded Rs 6.37 lakh to endorse funds for village development.
The complaint was lodged by a representative seeking government aid for infrastructure projects. Unwilling to comply with the bribery demand, the applicant reported the incident to the ACB, prompting an investigation.
The ACB's probe verified the allegations, and Lad was apprehended in Navi Mumbai while allegedly taking the bribe. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bribe
- corruption
- ACB
- Mumbai
- Vilas Lad
- Mantralaya
- arrest
- prevention
- Village Development
- secretariat
ALSO READ
Unveiling Multi-Crore GST Fraud Rackets: Arrests Made in Meerut and Bahraich
Arrests Made in Muzaffarnagar Over Alleged Unlawful Religious Conversion
Gang Rivalry Erupts in Triple Murder: Arrests Shock Nanded City
Police Team Attacked in Arrest Attempt: Drama Unfolds in Qila Mahajani
Crackdown on GST Fraud: Meerut Police Arrest Key Accused