Crackdown on Corruption: Zero Tolerance in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared zero tolerance for corruption following the CBI's arrest of an MCD deputy commissioner on bribery charges. Gupta emphasized commitment to clean governance, promising strict action without exceptions. The official was caught after CBI received a tip about him demanding a Rs 4 lakh bribe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared a 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption, following the CBI's arrest of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi deputy commissioner.
The official was apprehended for allegedly accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe, marking a significant crackdown on corrupt practices.
Gupta underscored the commitment to clean and transparent governance, stating that strict action will be taken without exception or protection.
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- Delhi
- corruption
- CBI
- Rekha Gupta
- bribe
- transparency
- MCD
- governance
- arrest
- law
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