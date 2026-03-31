Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: Zero Tolerance in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared zero tolerance for corruption following the CBI's arrest of an MCD deputy commissioner on bribery charges. Gupta emphasized commitment to clean governance, promising strict action without exceptions. The official was caught after CBI received a tip about him demanding a Rs 4 lakh bribe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:25 IST
Crackdown on Corruption: Zero Tolerance in Delhi
Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared a 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption, following the CBI's arrest of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi deputy commissioner.

The official was apprehended for allegedly accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe, marking a significant crackdown on corrupt practices.

Gupta underscored the commitment to clean and transparent governance, stating that strict action will be taken without exception or protection.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

 Global
3
Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

 Global
4
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026