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Kuwait Supports Pakistan's Mediation Efforts in West Asia

The Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, expressed support for Pakistan's mediation efforts to resolve the West Asia conflict. He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, endorsed mediation between Iran and the US, and thanked Pakistan for supporting Kuwait during the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:43 IST
Kuwait Supports Pakistan's Mediation Efforts in West Asia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pledge support for Pakistan's mediation initiatives in resolving the West Asia conflict.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Kuwaiti Crown Prince expressed deep appreciation for Prime Minister Sharif's leadership role in these efforts.

Sheikh Al Sabah reiterated Kuwait's endorsement of Pakistan's attempts to mediate between Iran and the US, and expressed gratitude for Pakistan's solidarity during the ongoing crisis.

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