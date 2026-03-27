Kuwait Supports Pakistan's Mediation Efforts in West Asia

Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pledge support for Pakistan's mediation initiatives in resolving the West Asia conflict.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Kuwaiti Crown Prince expressed deep appreciation for Prime Minister Sharif's leadership role in these efforts.

Sheikh Al Sabah reiterated Kuwait's endorsement of Pakistan's attempts to mediate between Iran and the US, and expressed gratitude for Pakistan's solidarity during the ongoing crisis.