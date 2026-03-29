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Congress Criticizes Modi's Foreign Policy After Pakistan's Mediation Role

The Congress has criticized the Modi government's foreign policy, highlighting Pakistan's role as a mediator in West Asia as a failure of India's diplomatic efforts. The party argues this development reflects poorly on Modi's personality-driven diplomacy, which they claim has not yielded expected results, including relations with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:43 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Foreign Policy After Pakistan's Mediation Role
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The Congress party on Sunday criticized the Modi government's foreign policy, claiming Pakistan's emerging role as a broker in West Asia signifies a significant failure of India's diplomatic strategies. They assert this position reveals flaws in Modi's heavily personality-driven international relations approach.

The Congress, referencing a more aggressive stance from nations like the US in previous administrations, highlighted perceived failures in India's diplomatic engagements. They suggest the Modi government's handling of foreign affairs has not only failed to capitalize on military successes but also allowed Pakistan's diplomatic stature to inadvertently rise.

Highlighting examples such as the Howdy Modi event and perceived compromises in trade agreements with the US, the Congress suggests these efforts have not delivered the leverage or influence intended. They argue that Pakistan's current role in mediating West Asian conflicts marks a diplomatic setback for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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