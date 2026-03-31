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Uttarakhand's Top Brass Tackles Rising Disorder

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, alongside top officials, conducted a meeting to address rising road rage and hooliganism in Dehradun. Key directives include increasing police patrolling and enforcing strict bar closing times. Additional measures target illegal establishments and enhanced preparedness for the Delhi-Dehradun Highway's traffic surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:59 IST
Uttarakhand's Top Brass Tackles Rising Disorder
Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a meeting at the Secretariat with senior officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive meeting held at the Secretariat, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan convened with senior officials from the Home and Police Departments to tackle escalating issues of road rage and hooliganism in Dehradun. Bardhan expressed his concern and urged officials to bolster surveillance and impose harsh penalties on offenders.

Further directives included intensifying police patrolling in Dehradun and adjacent areas, particularly during peak hours. SSP Dehradun was instructed to ensure enhanced vigilance throughout the day, night, and mornings. These measures are aimed at preventing the city from devolving into a hub for illicit activities during weekends, as emphasized in an official release.

Chief Secretary Bardhan underscored the need for strict enforcement of closing times for bars and restaurants to curb unruly activities. Bars operating outside the legal framework should face stringent actions, and authorities must map and monitor homestays to prevent misuse for securing repeated bar licenses. Preparations for increased weekend traffic due to the Delhi-Dehradun Highway's opening were also stressed, along with a directive for tenant and PG verification to identify potential troublemakers. Key officials, including DGP Deepam Seth and Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, attended the meeting. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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