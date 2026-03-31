India Takes Major Leap in Green Fertilizer Transition with Green Ammonia Agreements

In a significant breakthrough for India’s clean energy transition and fertilizer security, the Department of Fertilizers has facilitated the exchange of Green Ammonia Purchase Agreements (GAPA) and Supply Agreements (GASA) between fertilizer companies and green ammonia producers—marking a major milestone under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

The agreements, covering 11 projects across the country, represent a decisive move toward integrating green hydrogen derivatives into India’s fertilizer value chain, reducing carbon emissions and import dependence.

A Strategic Shift Toward Sustainable Fertilizer Production

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, J.P. Nadda, described the initiative as a “historic step” in transitioning to sustainable fertilizer production.

“By integrating green ammonia into our supply chains, we are reducing carbon emissions while ensuring long-term energy security and self-reliance,” he said.

India currently produces around 165–170 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers annually, but remains heavily dependent on imported ammonia, making the sector vulnerable to global price volatility and supply disruptions.

Long-Term Supply Security: 10-Year Agreements

To address these challenges, fertilizer companies have signed long-term agreements (10 years) for green ammonia supply at fixed, competitive prices, ensuring:

Stable and predictable input costs

Reduced exposure to global market fluctuations

Reliable supply for domestic fertilizer production

Competitive Pricing Boosts Viability

Under the SIGHT Programme (Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition), the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) conducted competitive bidding, discovering prices in the range of:

₹49.75 to ₹64.74 per kg, significantly lower than global benchmarks (~₹110/kg)

SECI has allocated a total capacity of 7.24 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) of green ammonia supply across 13 fertilizer units nationwide.

Key Industry Participation

Major fertilizer companies involved in the agreements include:

IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited)

Coromandel International Limited

Paradeep Phosphates Limited

Indorama India Pvt Ltd

Multiple domestic agro and fertilizer manufacturers

Leading green ammonia producers such as ACME Cleantech, NTPC Renewable Energy, Jakson Green, and Oriana Power are among the developers driving this transition.

Major Economic and Strategic Gains

The initiative is expected to deliver substantial benefits:

Foreign exchange savings of ~$2.5 billion over 10 years

Reduced reliance on imported “grey ammonia”

Increased domestic manufacturing capacity

Attraction of new investments and players into the sector

It also strengthens India’s broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat push by building domestic capabilities in critical industrial inputs.

Environmental Impact: Cutting Carbon Footprint

The adoption of green ammonia—produced using renewable energy—will:

Significantly reduce carbon emissions in fertilizer production

Enable a shift from fossil fuel-based inputs

Support India’s climate commitments under global agreements

Experts note that fertilizers are among the most energy-intensive industries, making decarbonization in this sector particularly impactful.

National Green Hydrogen Mission: The Bigger Vision

The initiative is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched with an outlay of ₹19,744 crore, targeting:

Production of 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen annually by 2030

Positioning India as a global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives

Green ammonia is a key derivative, especially for sectors like fertilizers, shipping, and energy storage.

Strengthening India’s Position in Global Markets

By scaling up green ammonia production, India aims to:

Become a competitive global supplier

Reduce vulnerability to geopolitical disruptions

Lead in the emerging green energy economy

A Future-Ready Fertilizer Ecosystem

The initiative reflects coordinated efforts between:

Department of Fertilizers

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

Industry stakeholders

Together, these efforts are building a low-carbon, resilient, and future-ready fertilizer sector.

Outlook: Towards Sustainable Agriculture and Energy Security

The integration of green ammonia into fertilizer production marks a transformational shift in India’s agricultural and industrial landscape.

By ensuring sustainability, reducing imports, and stabilizing production costs, the initiative is set to:

Strengthen fertilizer security for farmers

Advance clean energy goals

Drive long-term economic resilience

As India accelerates its energy transition, this milestone positions the country at the forefront of green industrial transformation globally.