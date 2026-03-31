Odisha Corruption Bust: Massive Cash Seizure Linked to Officer

In a significant crackdown on alleged corruption, the Odisha Vigilance Department seized a staggering Rs 45.41 lakh in cash from an officer with the Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC). The officer in question, deputy manager Bidyut Ranjan Bhol, failed to provide a credible explanation for the source of these funds.

The operation, spurred by a tip-off, led to the interception of Bhol near Sambalpur railway station where Rs 5.18 lakh was retrieved. Momentum pursuant to the initial find, simultaneous raids on his properties were executed in Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhanjanagar.

The endeavors revealed Rs 5.41 lakh in Bhol's residence at Bhubaneswar's Police Housing Colony and an additional Rs 34.81 lakh at his sister's residence in the Chandrasekharpur area. Vigilance officials have stated that further searches are underway as they investigate the origins of the seized money.

(With inputs from agencies.)