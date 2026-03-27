Illegal LPG Cylinder Seizure in Haryana: A Raid Success

In a concerted operation, authorities in Haryana have seized 20 illegal LPG cylinders allegedly meant for black marketing in the Maruti Kunj area, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The operation, led by Haryana's chief minister flying squad in collaboration with the Food and Civil Supplies Departments, resulted in the capture of these cylinders, including 18 filled and two empty ones. The driver, Ankush Yadav from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, was arrested after failing to provide a satisfactory explanation during the raid.

According to District Food and Supplies Controller Ashok Rawat, the region is under rigorous scrutiny to ensure proper LPG distribution. Unauthorized commercial use or storage of domestic cylinders will face strict legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)