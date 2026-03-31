FCRA Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy Over Government Control

The FCRA Amendment Bill, viewed by some as a 'shocking government overreach', is stirring controversy in India. Critics like TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader, Sagarika Ghose, describe it as a move toward 'control', impacting Christian-run schools and charities.

Introduced by the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, the bill grants authorities new powers to seize and manage assets of foreign-funded organizations, a measure seen by some as draconian and a profound shift in policy.

Proponents argue that it offers a comprehensive framework for managing foreign contributions, but opponents emphasize the potential for abuse and the broader implications on civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)