FCRA Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy Over Government Control
The FCRA Amendment Bill, introduced by the Indian government, is criticized as a 'draconian' measure that consolidates power over foreign-funded organizations. Critics argue it targets Christian-run institutions and civil society, transforming regulation into control. The bill creates a new authority for managing foreign contributions, significantly tightening oversight.
- Country:
- India
The FCRA Amendment Bill, viewed by some as a 'shocking government overreach', is stirring controversy in India. Critics like TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader, Sagarika Ghose, describe it as a move toward 'control', impacting Christian-run schools and charities.
Introduced by the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, the bill grants authorities new powers to seize and manage assets of foreign-funded organizations, a measure seen by some as draconian and a profound shift in policy.
Proponents argue that it offers a comprehensive framework for managing foreign contributions, but opponents emphasize the potential for abuse and the broader implications on civil society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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