Srinagar Police Cracks Major Lashkar-E-Taiba Module
Srinagar police have successfully dismantled a major Lashkar-e-Taiba module, arresting five individuals, including two Pakistani terrorists, after an extensive operation. The probe uncovered a deep-rooted network providing logistical and financial support to terrorists, further revealing their operations across multiple Indian states.
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- India
Srinagar police have busted a significant interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module, arresting five key individuals, including two Pakistani terrorists who had been orchestrating terrorist activities from outside the union territory.
The operation, conducted in collaboration with central agencies, involved comprehensive searches across 19 locations, resulting in the recovery of a large cache of weapons and incriminating materials. This crackdown has exposed a complex network providing logistics, financial support, and identities forged documents, facilitating LeT's operations in India for over 16 years.
The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police is leading the effort, and continuing investigations are anticipated to reveal more associates, safe houses, and inter-state terror links. Several arrests were made, unveiling a strategic framework underpinning LeT's operational reach in both urban and remote areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Police in Srinagar bust interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module; arrest five people, including two Pakistani terrorists: Officials.
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