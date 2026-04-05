Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intense Winter Surprises with Orange Alert for Storms
Himachal Pradesh's higher regions witnessed significant snowfall, prompting an orange alert for upcoming hailstorms and thunderstorms. In recent days, areas like Lahaul and Spiti received considerable snow, with other parts experiencing rain and hailstorms. A fresh western disturbance is expected, extending harsh weather till April 11.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of weather events, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh were blanketed with snow, prompting the Shimla Meteorological Office to issue an orange alert for hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts on April 7 and 8.
Within the past 24 hours, Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a substantial 28.2 cm of snow. Other districts, including Keylong, Hansa, and Kukumseri, also reported significant snowfall. Simultaneously, intermittent rains swept through parts of the state, particularly affecting areas like Sarahan, Dharamshala, and Shimla.
The MeT office warns of continued extreme weather conditions due to a fresh western disturbance expected to affect northwest India starting Wednesday. Hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are forecasted to persist, keeping residents on high alert until April 11. Amid these harsh conditions, Tabo cooled to a chilling 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Una remained the day's hottest at 34 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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