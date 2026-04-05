Urgent Search for Missing Trekker in Kodagu
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intensify search efforts for Sharanya, a missing IT professional who disappeared during a trek in Kodagu. Vijayan emphasized the need for heightened search operations to locate and safely bring her back home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a pressing appeal, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reached out to his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, concerning the disappearance of a young IT professional in Kodagu district.
G S Sharanya, a native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode, vanished during a trekking expedition in the Thadiyandamol hills on April 2. Despite ongoing search efforts, she remains missing, prompting Vijayan to seek urgent intervention.
Vijayan's letter underscored the necessity of intensifying search operations, urging Siddaramaiah to increase team efforts to locate Sharanya promptly, ensuring her safe return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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