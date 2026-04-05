Urgent Search for Missing Trekker in Kodagu

In a pressing appeal, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reached out to his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, concerning the disappearance of a young IT professional in Kodagu district.

G S Sharanya, a native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode, vanished during a trekking expedition in the Thadiyandamol hills on April 2. Despite ongoing search efforts, she remains missing, prompting Vijayan to seek urgent intervention.

Vijayan's letter underscored the necessity of intensifying search operations, urging Siddaramaiah to increase team efforts to locate Sharanya promptly, ensuring her safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)