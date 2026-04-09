Modi's Fiery Speech: Challenging 'Maha Jungle Raj' in West Bengal

In a scathing critique of West Bengal's incumbent administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for alleged lawlessness and aiding infiltration into the state. Addressing a rally in Birbhum, he accused them of transforming bomb-making into a cottage industry while disregarding traditional local industries.

Highlighting the Bogtui carnage where 10 women and children perished, Modi emphasized the prevalence of 'maha jungle raj' under TMC rule. He further stated that land grabbing by infiltrators, who purportedly accept underpaid contracts, is severely impacting local employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister also alleged that TMC disrespects tribal communities and misappropriates funds meant for rural development. He encouraged voters to elect BJP for change, promising initiatives like the VB-G RAM G scheme for direct monetary support to beneficiaries' accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)