Tea Tempers Flare: Assault Over Cold Brew Sparks Social Media Frenzy
A man in Badlapur West was allegedly assaulted by a tea stall owner after complaining that his tea was cold. The incident escalated, resulting in physical harm to both the man and his uncle. The altercation has been captured on video and is spreading on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent altercation erupted in Badlapur West, Thane district, when a customer expressed dissatisfaction with the temperature of tea served at a local stall.
Madhukar Mhaskar, 54, sustained injuries after the stall owner allegedly struck him with a teapot and poured scalding tea on him.
Authorities are investigating the incident, which gained attention after the assault was shared on social media platforms.
ALSO READ
PM Modi Targets TMC Over Alleged Insults and Incidents Ahead of Bengal Polls
Mass Food Poisoning Incident Strikes Ahmedabad Village
Road Rage Escalates: Stabbing Incident on Delhi-Bound Bus
Fracas at Thane Police Station: ASI Assaulted
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Italy Confronts Israel Over Peacekeeper Incident