Trade Titans: Trump and Xi's High-Stakes Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to China in May marks a significant diplomatic event, as he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit follows years of fluctuating trade relations marked by tariffs and diplomatic maneuvers between the two global economic powerhouses.

The trade relationship has evolved, with both countries recently embroiled in tit-for-tat tariffs and regulatory measures. This year, the U.S. launched new trade investigations against China under Section 301, prompting reciprocal actions from Beijing. Despite tensions, there have been constructive discussions, such as the recent talks in Paris involving senior trade officials.

Key developments include China's move to expand export controls on rare earth materials and the U.S.'s imposition of additional duties on Chinese imports. As both nations target each other's industries, Presidents Trump and Xi made significant strides by agreeing to a trade truce, which included the reduction of tariffs and collaboration on key economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)