Congress vs Modi: A Clash Over FCRA Amendments

Congress leader K C Venugopal has voiced strong criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments targeting the UDF's stance on the FCRA amendments, labeling them as misleading for political gain.

Venugopal, representing Alappuzha in the Lok Sabha, described Modi's assertions, made during a Kerala rally, as offensive and damaging to the community. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Venugopal expressed his dismay at the timing of the accusations, coinciding with a sacred day.

The Congress general secretary demanded transparency from the government regarding the FCRA amendments, insisting they could have severe negative impacts. He raised concerns about the lack of consultations before the bill's introduction, questioning the urgency that bypassed parliamentary norms, especially during ongoing state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)