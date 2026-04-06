Congress vs Modi: A Clash Over FCRA Amendments
Congress leader K C Venugopal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks accusing the UDF of misinformation on FCRA amendments for political gains. Venugopal highlighted the adverse consequences of the amendments and questioned their intent. The FCRA Bill's introduction amidst state elections was also scrutinized for potential conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader K C Venugopal has voiced strong criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments targeting the UDF's stance on the FCRA amendments, labeling them as misleading for political gain.
Venugopal, representing Alappuzha in the Lok Sabha, described Modi's assertions, made during a Kerala rally, as offensive and damaging to the community. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Venugopal expressed his dismay at the timing of the accusations, coinciding with a sacred day.
The Congress general secretary demanded transparency from the government regarding the FCRA amendments, insisting they could have severe negative impacts. He raised concerns about the lack of consultations before the bill's introduction, questioning the urgency that bypassed parliamentary norms, especially during ongoing state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Modi
- Venugopal
- FCRA
- political gain
- UDF
- Lok Sabha
- Kerala
- amendments
- conspiracy
ALSO READ
Congress Accuses Modi of Using Lok Sabha Seat Increase as 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'
Congress Slams Modi's Proposal to Increase Lok Sabha Seats as 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'
NDA vote share in Kerala increased since 2014 Lok Sabha polls, its time for NDA govt in state: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kunnathunadu.
Karnataka CM Criticizes Modi's Lok Sabha Expansion Plan
LDF, UDF have ''secret partnership,'' are two sides of same coin; that is why they target BJP, says PM Modi in Kerala.