Tragedy at Gariya Dam: Teenagers Missing After Boat Capsizes

A tragic incident unfolded at Gariya dam in Jhansi district as two teenagers are feared drowned following a boat capsize on Sunday evening. Local police confirmed that the group of four friends had taken an unattended boat, which proved disastrous when it lost balance, tossing them into the water.

A fisherman named Kallu Kevat played a heroic role by rescuing two of the teenagers, Shravan Tiwari and Shaurya, but unfortunately, Vedansh Yadav and Atif Mansoori remain missing. The local police and divers worked through the night to locate the missing boys, yet they remain untraced.

Station House Officer Rupesh Kumar has reported that the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has joined the search efforts. The situation remains tense as the search operation continues, bringing hope to the families of the missing teenagers.