Delhi High Court Upholds Order in Hardeep Singh Puri Daughter Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an activist's appeal challenging a directive to remove social media content alleged to connect Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A bench led by Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Renu Bhatnagar instructed the matter to be expedited with the single judge who issued the initial order. The court has given the appellant, Kunal Shukla, a week to formally reply to the injunction petition filed by Himayani Puri.

Puri's lawsuit demands Rs 10 crore in damages and an apology, alleging a deliberate online campaign defaming her with false claims of ties to Epstein. The allegations, she argues, stem from her being the daughter of a political figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)