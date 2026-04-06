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Delhi High Court Upholds Order in Hardeep Singh Puri Daughter Case

The Delhi High Court has rejected an activist's appeal to remove social media content linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The court instructed the appellant to seek resolution with the initial presiding judge and allowed him time to respond to an injunction application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:52 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Order in Hardeep Singh Puri Daughter Case
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The Delhi High Court has dismissed an activist's appeal challenging a directive to remove social media content alleged to connect Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A bench led by Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Renu Bhatnagar instructed the matter to be expedited with the single judge who issued the initial order. The court has given the appellant, Kunal Shukla, a week to formally reply to the injunction petition filed by Himayani Puri.

Puri's lawsuit demands Rs 10 crore in damages and an apology, alleging a deliberate online campaign defaming her with false claims of ties to Epstein. The allegations, she argues, stem from her being the daughter of a political figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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